Cabinet nod to Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Policy 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Policy 2025, aimed at reviving the mining sector, and easing burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Mining, which contributed 3.53% to the State GDP in 2018-19, had declined to 2.71% in 2023-24. The new policy is expected to reverse this trend, and restore growth, employment, and investor confidence in the sector.

One of the key reforms is the disposal of over 6,000 pending mining lease applications that became ineligible under the 2022 auction-only policy. These will now be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a one-year window for issuance of Letters of Intent (LOIs). Applications not resolved within the stipulated time frame will be moved to auction.

To meet the varied demands of infrastructure and industry, the policy reintroduces application-based leases for granite and building materials, while industrial minerals will be auctioned with a production-linked premium model. This dual approach ensures equitable access and encourages genuine participation.

In a move welcomed by leaseholders, the lease premium has been reduced from 10 times to 5 times the dead rent, payable in easy installments. For limestone slabs, the premium has been cut further to three times. Dead rent will now be adjusted annually, improving cash flow and financial predictability for operators.