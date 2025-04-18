Andhra govt appoints special counsel in MLC’s ex-driver murder case

VIJAYAWADA: The State government appointed advocate Muppalla Subba Rao as special counsel to assist in the high-profile murder case of Veedhi Subrahmanyam from Kakinada district.

This move aims to expedite the trial process, with the special counsel providing legal support for effective prosecution.

YSRCP leader and Kakinada MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, is accused of murdering his driver Subrahmanyam and dumping the body at his residence in 2022.

The case has gained momentum following a change in government, focusing on a swift trial.