Borugadda’s bail plea: HC directs Guntur district judge to record doctor’s statement

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Guntur Principal District Judge (PDJ) to ensure that the statement of Dr PV Raghava Sharma, a doctor at Lalitha Super Specialty Hospital, is recorded by a judicial magistrate and submitted to the court.

This order pertains to a case involving Borugadda Anil, who allegedly submitted fake medical certificates to secure interim bail.

The HC issued the directive on Thursday, stating that the court would decide on Anil’s bail after reviewing Dr Raghava Sharma’s statement. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Anil, arrested by Anantapur police for posting content on social media targeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and others, is currently a remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail. He allegedly obtained interim bail by submitting medical certificates from Lalitha Hospital in Guntur, claiming his mother’s ill health.

Police later alleged that these certificates were forged, a claim reportedly confirmed by Dr Raghava Sharma.

During Thursday’s hearing, State Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana presented sealed records from Lalitha Hospital and Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

The public prosecutor stated that Dr Raghava Sharma had informed police that the handwriting and signature on the certificates were not his.

Anil’s counsel, Naresh Reddy, argued that while Dr Raghava Sharma denied issuing the certificate, he did not confirm whether another doctor from the hospital had issued it.

After hearing both sides, the court ordered the Guntur Principal District Judge (PDJ) to ensure Dr Raghava Sharma’s statement is recorded by a magistrate and submitted for review.