Centre greenlights 534 new posts at AIIMS Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: The Union Ministry of Finance has approved the creation of 534 new posts at AIIMS Mangalagiri under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)-4 scheme, strengthening healthcare services at the 960-bed facility.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar took the initiative after AIIMS officials raised concerns about staff shortage. He met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 2 and urged her to expedite the process. The Health Ministry has also approved the appointments.

The sanctioned posts include 10 associate professors, 40 assistant professors, 100 senior residents, 100 junior residents, three deputy nursing superintendents, 10 assistant nursing superintendents, 100 nursing officers, and others.

Union Minister Pemmasani reviewed AIIMS operations on February 28, where Executive Director Dr Shanta Singh highlighted the staff crunch. Following this, Pemmassani took up the issue with Central ministries.

Pemmasani credited the support of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who ensured uninterrupted power and water supply to the campus and sanctioned 10 more acres for expansion. He also acknowledged Minister Nara Lokesh for introducing electric buses for the hospital.

Union Minister Pemmasani thanked Finance Minister Sitharaman, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Lokesh, and officials for their cooperation in strengthening AIIMS Mangalagiri.