Andhra Pradesh

Focus on workers’ safety: CRDA chief to officials amid construction in Amaravati capital region

Kannababu also urged proactive safety protocols to prevent accidents and requested medical officials to ensure the availability of doctors, ambulances, and medicines.
CRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu and Guntur District Collector S. Nagalakshmi chaired a coordination meeting on CRDA construction activities.
CRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu and Guntur District Collector S. Nagalakshmi chaired a coordination meeting on CRDA construction activities.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUNTUR: CRDA Commissioner and District Special Officer K Kannababu convened a coordination committee meeting on Thursday at the Guntur Collectorate to ensure the smooth execution of construction and development activities in the Amaravati capital region.

He instructed departmental officials to work closely, stressing the need of safety measures for labourers, and directed police to safeguard workers from anti-social elements.

Kannababu also urged proactive safety protocols to prevent accidents and requested medical officials to ensure the availability of doctors, ambulances, and medicines.

The PHC was upgraded to a 30-bed hospital to cater to labourers’ medical needs. He also instructed ICDS and education officials to ensure children’s enrollment in schools and Anganwadi Centers.

He also called for strict adherence to government norms when appointing contractors and highlighted fire safety regulations for buildings.

Collector S Nagalakshmi urged stronger sanitation efforts and preventive measures at construction sites.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com