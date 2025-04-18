Focus on workers’ safety: CRDA chief to officials amid construction in Amaravati capital region

GUNTUR: CRDA Commissioner and District Special Officer K Kannababu convened a coordination committee meeting on Thursday at the Guntur Collectorate to ensure the smooth execution of construction and development activities in the Amaravati capital region.

He instructed departmental officials to work closely, stressing the need of safety measures for labourers, and directed police to safeguard workers from anti-social elements.

Kannababu also urged proactive safety protocols to prevent accidents and requested medical officials to ensure the availability of doctors, ambulances, and medicines.

The PHC was upgraded to a 30-bed hospital to cater to labourers’ medical needs. He also instructed ICDS and education officials to ensure children’s enrollment in schools and Anganwadi Centers.

He also called for strict adherence to government norms when appointing contractors and highlighted fire safety regulations for buildings.

Collector S Nagalakshmi urged stronger sanitation efforts and preventive measures at construction sites.