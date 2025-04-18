Women para hoopsters begin intensive training in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Twenty-one women para hoopsters from across India began a 14-day intensive training camp in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, ahead of the Asia-Oceania Zone Games and Asian Para Games, vital steps towards the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Organised by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) in collaboration with AMTZ, the camp is hosted at an international-standard indoor court designed exclusively for wheelchair basketball.

The state-of-the-art facility at AMTZ, India’s leading medical technology hub, offers fully accessible infrastructure, residential accommodation, and round-the-clock support.

WBFI Coach Captain Louis George Meprath described the initiative as a “game-changer,” with this camp being the second of eight planned for the year to enhance India’s global standing in para-sports.

Jitendar Sharma, AMTZ Managing Director, emphasised the goal to establish a Para Sports Academy at AMTZ to nurture talent.

Participants, like Nisha Gupta, a double amputee, praised the camp for offering them empowerment and purpose. Geeta Chauhan, team captain, highlighted the camp’s role in improving team coordination.