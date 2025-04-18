YSRCP activist held in Hyderabad over 'objectionable' social media posts

GUNTUR: Palnadu district police on Thursday took a YSRCP supporter and social media activist, Paleti Krishnaveni, into their custody in Hyderabad on charges of posting provocative and defamatory content on social media platforms.

Acting on a complaint filed by Chilumula Durga Rao of Nadikudi village, Dachepalli police traced Krishnaveni to Hyderabad. She was initially detained at LB Nagar Police Station before being shifted to Dachepalli late Wednesday night for further inquiry.

Krishnaveni, a native of Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, is charged with spreading misleading information about NDA leaders in Andhra Pradesh. She had reportedly posted in support of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while sharply criticising TDP and its alliance partners.

She is also charged with morphing photos of ruling alliance leaders and sharing obscene and objectionable content on social media. Her recent reference to a meeting between former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga reportedly sparked outrage, further intensifying the backlash.

A case was registered under Sections 196(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act. Dachepalli police station was kept out of bounds, YSRCP former Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said, who launched protests across Palnadu following the arrest.