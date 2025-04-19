Revival of Gokulams boosts rural economy in AP's Chittoor district

CHITTOOR: Chittoor district, a leader in dairy production in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing a major push in rural economic development through the revival and expansion of Gokulams (cattle shelters) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The initiative, which provides structured housing for livestock, is improving animal welfare and boosting milk productivity across the region.

Officials report that Chittoor collects 18 to 20 lakh litres of milk daily, with nearly 80% of farmers engaged in integrated dairy and agricultural farming. The construction of Gokulams is also helping farmers mitigate agricultural losses by supporting their dairy operations, thereby strengthening the rural economy. Originally launched in 2018 by the previous TDP government, the Gokulam scheme has now been revitalised by the coalition government.

A total of 2,173 sheds have been sanctioned across the district, of which fund were allocated for 2,094 while 1393 have already been completed.

“By funding cattle sheds through the employment guarantee scheme, the government is offering vital support to dairy farmers and helping us avoid financial hardship,” said L Venkatesh Naidu of Mittakuthuru village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal.

T Anjappa, a farmer from Naniyala village in Ramakuppam mandal, said he received Rs 1.95 lakh through the scheme to build a 22x15 ft shed at home for his four cows and two calves. Another beneficiary, T Anji from Naniyala Tanda, shared that a shed sanctioned for his grandmother J Gangamma now houses six cows. “Thanks to this shed, our cattle are safe from harsh weather. We supply 20 litres of milk daily and are grateful to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for this support,” he said.

Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar, speaking to TNIE, confirmed that the government is committed to supporting livestock farmers through the construction of Gokulam sheds. “These shelters not only improve animal welfare but also contribute to higher milk yields,” he said.