Tirumala police rescue two children locked in car; prevent potential tragedy

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Traffic police rescued two children, Bhanu (7) and Neela (4), trapped inside a locked car, preventing a potential tragedy.

The children, from Badvel in Kadapa district, were with their mother Sumalatha and her brother-in-law Gangaiah’s family. While the women hiked the Tirumala hills, Gangaiah and a relative drove the children up. They locked the kids in the car and went on foot to find the temple route.

As the vehicle heated up, the children cried for help. Nearby taxi drivers alerted the police, who quickly broke open the car’s window to save the kids.