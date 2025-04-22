Andhra Minister Gorttipati launches several works in Addanki constituency

GUNTUR: Electricity Minister Gorttipati Ravi Kumar on Monday toured Addanki constituency, inaugurating several development projects in Santamaguluru mandal.

He opened a new NTR Park, a water plant—each built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh—and launched newly laid CC roads worth Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, he inaugurated six classrooms constructed at the local government school with an investment of Rs 78.17 lakh.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said the TDP-led coalition government is committed to youth welfare and job creation. He noted that 16,347 teacher posts are being filled through the ongoing DSC recruitment drive, fulfilling a major electoral promise.

Ravi Kumar criticized the previous YSRCP government, alleging it had misused teachers for non-educational duties such as guarding liquor outlets, and accused it of causing mental distress among educators.

He said the government, under Minister Nara Lokesh’s leadership, is focused on comprehensive educational reforms and improved infrastructure.