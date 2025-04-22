Andhra to host GoMs meet on power sector reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will host the fourth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Power Sector Reforms on April 22, 2025, at Novotel in Vijayawada. The meeting, convened by the Union Ministry of Power, will be chaired by Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik. It marks the first time the State is hosting this national-level discussion on utility reforms.

Ahead of the event, Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand reviewed preparations with key officials, including Transmission Corporation of AP Limited (APTRANSCO) Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director AKV Bhaskar. The GoM meeting is under the Ministry’s Utility Reforms and Special Interventions initiative.

It will be attended by energy ministers and secretaries from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, along with representatives from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and APCPDCL.

Discussion topics will include proposed regulatory changes, financial restructuring of distribution companies (DISCOMs), and the type of support the Central government can offer.

The meeting will also outline the role of State governments in reform implementation and set guidelines for preparing investment plans focused on capital expenditure and sectoral improvements.

The Ministry of Power selected AP as the host State based on its recent progress in power sector reforms.