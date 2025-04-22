CM Chandrababu to meet Amit Shah, discuss vacant Rajya Sabha seat poll

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet several Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Returning from a personal trip abroad, Naidu will arrive at Delhi Airport around midnight on Monday and proceed to the CM’s official residence at 1 Janpath. He is expected to hold meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Ministers for Jal Shakti, Law and Justice, and others to discuss key issues concerning Andhra Pradesh.

Agenda items include the development of Amaravati, progress on State projects, and the selection of a candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-election following the resignation of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy.