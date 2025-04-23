Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Minister opens micro water filters in Machilipatnam

The Minister inaugurated micro water filters at Gundupalem and Vadapalem in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.
Minister Ravindra inaugurates micro water filters in Machilipatnam
Minister Ravindra inaugurates micro water filters in Machilipatnam(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Every household in Krishna district will receive pure drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), reaffirmed Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The Minister inaugurated micro water filters at Gundupalem and Vadapalem in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Kollu Ravindra emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing drinking water scarcity in rural areas, with CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan prioritising the initiative. He highlighted plans to soon supply Krishna river water throughout the district, with proposals already in place.

The installation of micro filters, valued at Rs 2.50 crores, is underway across the district.

micro water filters

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com