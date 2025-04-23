Andhra Minister opens micro water filters in Machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Every household in Krishna district will receive pure drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), reaffirmed Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The Minister inaugurated micro water filters at Gundupalem and Vadapalem in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Kollu Ravindra emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing drinking water scarcity in rural areas, with CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan prioritising the initiative. He highlighted plans to soon supply Krishna river water throughout the district, with proposals already in place.

The installation of micro filters, valued at Rs 2.50 crores, is underway across the district.