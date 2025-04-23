Andhra NGO Association urges Government to address employees’ pending issues

VIJAYAWADA: The State Executive Committee of the Andhra Pradesh NGO Association has urged the government to promptly resolve pending issues concerning State government employees.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Association State President KV Siva Reddy and General Secretary A Vidyasagar demanded the immediate appointment of a Pay Revision Commissioner and the release of at least one of the three pending Dearness Allowances (DA).

They appealed for measures to reduce workload pressure on employees and proposed increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years for those working in Residential Schools and public sector undertakings.

The leaders appreciated CM N Chandrababu Naidu and the Chief Secretary for releasing Rs 6,300 crore towards GPF, APGLI, Group Insurance, medical reimbursement, and CPC contributions.

Vidyasagar criticised the previous government, stating that dues amounting to Rs 30,000 crore were left unpaid and employees were denied the right to voice their concerns.

The association called for continued support.