Visakhapatnam mayoral election on April 28

VISAKHAPATNAM: The election to the post of Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be held on April 28. The schedule was announced by the State Election Commissioner.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday by Visakhapatnam District Collector and GVMC In-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad, notices will be issued in Form-II by April 24, to all elected and ex-officio members of GVMC, inviting them to attend a special meeting convened for the mayoral election. This election follows the ouster of Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari from the Mayoral post on April 19.

Elections to Guntur and Kuppam civic chief posts

The State Election Commissioner also released the schedule for elections to the posts of mayor of Guntur, chairpersons of Kuppam, Palakonda, Macherla, Tuni and vice-chairpersons of Tadipatri and Tuni municipalities.

The elections to the pots will be held on April 28.