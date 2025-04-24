Andhra Government launches Price Support Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched a Price Support Scheme to procure Jowar at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,371 per quintal for the Rabi 2024–25 season, aiming to prevent distress sales by farmers as market prices are expected to fall.
The scheme, initiated on Wednesday, will be implemented by Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (AP MARKFED), the State’s nodal agency.
Procurement began on April 20, 2024, and will continue until June 20, 2025, covering farmers registered on the eCrop portal through centres at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across districts.
According to AP MARKFED, Jowar is cultivated across 69,763 hectares in the State, with an estimated production of 2,77,080 MT. The government has initially approved procurement of 10% of the expected yield—about 27,708 MT—backed by a Rs 40 crore loan from the Price Stabilisation Fund.
Depending on market conditions, the agency may procure up to 25% of total production (69,270 MT), subject to further approvals.
Procurement operations will be supported by District Cooperative Marketing Societies, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producer Organisations, and Village Organisations. District-level committees, led by Joint Collectors (RBK & R), will oversee logistics, rate fixation for transport and handling, and monitor execution.
To ensure smooth operations, centres will be equipped with essential infrastructure including tarpaulins, moisture metres, dryers, sieves, stitching machines, and weighing scales. Payments will be made directly to farmers via Aadhaar-based online transactions through the CM APP.
Warehousing and storage will be handled by Central and State Warehousing Corporations, with strict adherence to Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards. AP MARKFED will earn a 2.5% commission on procurement.
The State government has directed district collectors to ensure logistical support and public awareness of the scheme. Post-procurement, AP MARKFED is responsible for timely disposal of Jowar stocks to minimise losses, with final accounts to be submitted following statutory audits.