Andhra Government launches Price Support Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched a Price Support Scheme to procure Jowar at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,371 per quintal for the Rabi 2024–25 season, aiming to prevent distress sales by farmers as market prices are expected to fall.

The scheme, initiated on Wednesday, will be implemented by Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (AP MARKFED), the State’s nodal agency.

Procurement began on April 20, 2024, and will continue until June 20, 2025, covering farmers registered on the eCrop portal through centres at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) across districts.

According to AP MARKFED, Jowar is cultivated across 69,763 hectares in the State, with an estimated production of 2,77,080 MT. The government has initially approved procurement of 10% of the expected yield—about 27,708 MT—backed by a Rs 40 crore loan from the Price Stabilisation Fund.