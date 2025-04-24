Andhra police launch manhunt to nab YSRCP leader Kakani

NELLORE: The Nellore district police have intensified their search for YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy after the High Court denied him anticipatory bail in the illegal mining case.

Previously, the police had awaited the High Court’s decision before taking action, but with no relief granted, authorities have accelerated their efforts to arrest him.

A lookout notice has been issued due to concerns that he might flee the country. According to sources, four police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend Kakani, who faces charges related to illegal mining and violations under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case stems from allegations of illegal mining at the Rusthum mine near Thatiparthi in Podalakur mandal, where white stone was allegedly extracted illegally despite the lease expiration. Based on a complaint by mining officials, the Podalakur police registered a case against seven individuals, with Kakani named as Accused No. 4 (A4).

Initially, three individuals, including Kakani’s close aide Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy (A1), Vakati Shiva Reddy (A2), and Vakati Srinivasulu Reddy (A3), were booked, and they obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court.