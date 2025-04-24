ASI unearths copper inscription of Recharla period in Srisailam

NELLORE: Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has revealed a historically significant copper plate inscription discovered at Srisailam in Kurnool district.

Dated Saka 1341 (1420 CE, January 28), the copper plates-written in both Sanskrit and Telugu, using Telugu script-record a crucial moment in the revival of religious and social services after a period of foreign occupation.

The inscription, consisting of three copper leaves, details how Recharla Lingama Nayaka reclaimed areas previously seized by the Turakas (Turks) and restored the eight agraharas associated with the Srisailam temple.

These included Vodanekapalli, Makundavaram, Singapuram, Basavapuram (in Munaluri-sima), Pudinadulu (in Gunipalli-sima), Aunupalli (in Chanikonda-sima), Juvunemtulu, and Sunapalli (in Devarakonda-sima). Additionally, land grants (vrittis) in Regadevulapalli, Vuggulapalli, and Ganapuram were also reinstated to the deity Sri Maheshvardevara.

“The inscription emphasises that many essential temple services had ceased during the Turaka occupation. After regaining control, Lingama Nayaka revived them, ensuring the spiritual and social ecosystem of Srisailam temple was brought back to life,’’ Dr. K Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE.

Among the reinstated services were Nityapahara: daily food offerings to the deity, Akhanda-dipala-chamuru: Continuous ghee supply for temple lamps, Nivalipalyalu-nityasatram: Daily food distribution through the almshouse, Sivaratri-mahotsavam: Celebration of the Sivaratri festival, Bhurisatram: Free accommodation for pilgrims.

Reddy said that the inscription’s significance in showing foreign occupation’s socio-religious impact and native resilience.

The phrase “Svarajya punaruddharan” highlights Recharla Lingama Nayaka’s role in restoring self-rule and temple autonomy.