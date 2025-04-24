Konaseema agriculture in ‘troubled waters’

AMALAPURAM: Agriculture and horticulture in Ambedkar Konaseema district are facing severe decline due to water mismanagement, uncontrolled aquaculture, and environmental negligence, with stagnant floodwaters and soil salinity threatening the region’s once-thriving farmlands. Every year, Godavari floodwaters submerge vast stretches of paddy and coconut fields.

The key issue lies in poor drainage infrastructure water released downstream has no proper outlet to the sea. Drainage canals choked with silt remain untouched due to lack of funds. Ultimately, stagnant water inundated fertile lands, leading to repeated crop failures. Irrigation officials acknowledge the issue but are constrained by budgetary limitations.

Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Department K Gopinath acknowledged the crisis. “We have sent estimation reports to higher authorities. Sanctions are expected in a month or two,” he told TNIE.

For over two weeks, excess water discharge from the Amalapuram–Challapalli crop canal has flooded farmlands unnecessarily.

Konaseema Rythu Parirakshana Sangam’s General Secretary Aitabathula Umamaheswara Rao criticized officials for releasing water unnecessarily post-April 15, worsening pollution from legal and illegal aquaculture in local waterways.