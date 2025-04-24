NDA grabs Kadiri, municipal chairperson voted out in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: In a significant political setback to the YSRCP, the no-confidence motion against Kadiri municipal chairperson Nazimunnisa and vice-chairpersons Gangadevi and Rajasekhar Reddy succeeded, paving the way for the TDP-led NDA to take control of the civic body in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The motion was passed during a voting session attended by 25 of the 36 ward councillors. All the councillors voted against the chairperson and vice-chairpersons, leading officials to declare the no-trust motion successful.

Notably, 11 YSRCP councillors abstained from the meeting. The motion did not require the vote of MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad as the coalition secured the quorum. The no-confidence motion arose from growing discontent among some YSRCP councillors, who alleged a lack of development in the municipality’s administration under Nazimunnisa’s leadership. With TDP’s support, these councillors initiated the motion, which culminated in the coalition’s victory.