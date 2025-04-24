Tirumala on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack claims 26 lives

TIRUMALA: Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including two pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, security has been tightened at Tirumala, the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

A high alert has been declared, and police presence has been significantly increased around the temple and at the GNC Tollgate, the main entry point to the temple town.

In response to the threat, vehicle checks have also been intensified along the ghat road from Alipiri. Officers are thoroughly inspecting all vehicles both midway on the ghat road and at the Alipiri toll gate to ensure the safety of devotees and visitors.

Authorities have stated that all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure peaceful darshan for pilgrims.