Top IAS ranker, an alumna of RGUKT Ongole, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Sai Sivani, who secured All India Rank 11 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, is a proud alumna of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Ongole campus.

A native of Warangal in Telangana, Sivani joined RGUKT in 2016 as part of the first batch of the Ongole campus. She completed the six-year integrated program (PUC + B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering) in 2022.

Her exceptional achievement in India’s most competitive examination is a shining example of her dedication, discipline, and determination, especially as she hails from a rural background.

Her journey is a source of inspiration not only for students across RGUKT campuses but also for countless aspirants across the country. It reflects the university’s mission to empower rural youth through quality education and to help them achieve national and global recognition.

The RGUKT community, including Chancellor Prof K Madhu Murthy, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Vijaya Kumar, Registrar Dr Amarendra Kumar, RGUKT-Ongole Campus Director Dr Bhaskar Patel, and all faculty and staff members, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sai Sivani on her remarkable success.