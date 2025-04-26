Andhra CM Naidu: Whatever decision PM Modi takes we stand by him

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday and condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms, calling it an act of cowardice.
The Chief Minister said, “We are with you, and the entire country stands with the Prime Minister in whatever decision he take in the interest of the nation.” As a mark of respect, no mementos and bouquets were given during the meeting.
“I met with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in New Delhi today and expressed solidarity with the Union Government in the fight against terrorism. The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence. The Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to PM Modi Ji’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.
Turning to the state’s capital, the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister for the relaunch of Amaravati capital city works on May 2. Naidu elaborated about the key features of the futuristic city.
The Prime Minister offered specific suggestions for the development of Amaravati, with a particular mention of the Miyawaki approach to forestation (planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square metre).
Naidu invites Modi to visit Srisailam, thanks Centre for its support to AP
The Chief Minister assured that the State government would take necessary steps to implement these suggestions.
The Prime Minister is expected to start Rs 1 lakh crore worth works. Accordingly, the State government is making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of his visit.
While thanking the Prime Minister for accepting his invitation, Naidu also invited Modi to visit Srisailam as part of his tour to Andhra Pradesh. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support for AP’s development. He thanked Modi for supporting the Polavaram Project and briefed him about the ongoing works. He expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the Union Government for the revival of RINL (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), sanctioning of the new Railway zone and retaining of the Visakhapatnam division.
He also thanked Prime Minister for the sanctioning of BPCL Refinery and Petrochemical complex to AP and noted that early finalisation of the partnership with ARAMCO would be added advantage to the State.
Naidu also expressed his thanks for the proactive support by the Central government through NTPC and for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant. He expressed his specific thanks to the Prime Minister for the SC categorisation, a long pending demand.
“Amaravati is restarting. The construction for our Praja Rajadhani will resume soon, renewing hope and marking a historic milestone in our state’s journey to a prosperous future. Today, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extended a warm invitation to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to join us in Amaravati to commemorate this special moment and inaugurate a fresh chapter of development. The Hon’ble PM also shared his visionary suggestions for our capital city, and we will implement them to build a world-class capital. During the meeting, I also apprised him of the key development projects in AP and thanked him for the Centre’s continued support,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.