Andhra CM Naidu: Whatever decision PM Modi takes we stand by him

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday and condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms, calling it an act of cowardice.

The Chief Minister said, “We are with you, and the entire country stands with the Prime Minister in whatever decision he take in the interest of the nation.” As a mark of respect, no mementos and bouquets were given during the meeting.

“I met with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in New Delhi today and expressed solidarity with the Union Government in the fight against terrorism. The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence. The Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to PM Modi Ji’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Turning to the state’s capital, the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister for the relaunch of Amaravati capital city works on May 2. Naidu elaborated about the key features of the futuristic city.

The Prime Minister offered specific suggestions for the development of Amaravati, with a particular mention of the Miyawaki approach to forestation (planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square metre).