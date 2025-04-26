Be ready to face new challenges: ENC chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (FOCINC East), interacted with personnel of the Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

During the interaction, the Vice Admiral highlighted the prevailing security environment and emphasised the importance of operational readiness. He urged all the Sunrise Fleet personnel to remain alert and fully prepared to meet any emerging challenges.

Acknowledging the Eastern Fleet’s consistent high tempo of operations, he commended the crews for maintaining high standards of performance while operating in a safe and professional manner.

Vice Admiral Pendharkar engaged in discussions with the personnel on a wide range of topics, including maritime awareness, operational challenges, training, motivation, wellness, and healthy living. He stressed the importance of a balanced approach to service life, incorporating both physical and mental well-being.

Addressing key areas of concern, he advised personnel to maintain strict adherence to personal safety, cyber and information security protocols.