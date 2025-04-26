Stone laid for Rs 34 crore area hospital in Andhra's Pithapuram

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan inaugurated a series of major development initiatives, and laid foundation stones for key infrastructure projects during his visit to Pithapuram constituency on Friday.

The projects, spanning health, culture, and agriculture, mark a significant step in fulfilling his election promises, besides fast-tracking constituency development.

A major highlight of the visit was the laying of foundation for a 100-bed area hospital in Pithapuram, estimated to cost Rs 34 crore. The facility will replace the existing 30-bed hospital, and include two new blocks, an outpatient ward, mortuary, dialysis unit, blood bank, and modern medical equipment.

“This hospital will benefit over three lakh people of Pithapuram constituency and six neighbouring mandals,” he said, adding that the project was a commitment made during his election campaign.

The Deputy Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a TTD Kalyana Mandapam at U Kothapalli costing Rs 2 crore. Under the Endowments Department’s initiatives, foundation stones were laid for the renovation of Sri Sitarama Swamy Devasthanam temple precinct in Gollaprolu at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore, and for a Kalakshetra Mandapam and Rathashala in Chebrolu, costing Rs 48 lakh. He also distributed agricultural equipment to local farmers.

Pawan Kalyan said Rs 100 crore worth of development works have been initiated in the constituency within nine months of the coalition government’s formation. “Our aim is to bring visible, people-centered development to every corner of the Assembly segment,” he said.