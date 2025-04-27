Crackdown on Illicit Distilled liquor in AOB villages

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the enforcement phase of the government’s flagship programme Navodayam 2.0, aimed at eradicating Illicit Distilled (ID) liquor from Andhra Pradesh, the Prohibition and Excise Departments of Vizianagaram Division and Srikakulam District conducted special inter-State raids in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) villages located in Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha.

Notably, this is the second time in this month that joint raids have been carried out by the Andhra and Odisha enforcement agencies. During the Vizianagaram Division raids, four cases were detected, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities seized 360 litres of ID liquor wash and 7,700 litres of other material. In Srikakulam district, four cases were detected. The teams seized 1,120 litres of ID liquor wash and 10,600 litres of other material. A total of eight cases were registered, with two arrests made across the two regions.

The raids led to the seizure of 1,480 litres of ID liquor wash, 18,300 litres of other illicit material, 3,000 kilograms of Mahua flowers, 2,400 kilograms of black jaggery, and 3,900 kilograms of ammonia.

The enforcement drive marked a significant step in the government’s mission to eradicate illicit liquor and promote a liquor-free Andhra Pradesh. The success of this enforcement effort can be attributed to the constant guidance and proactive leadership of Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena (Excise and GAD - Political), who took keen interest through regular reviews and day-to-day monitoring of the operations.

Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma played a key role in guiding the teams and encouraging field-level officials, ensuring that the drive remained focused, coordinated, and result-oriented.