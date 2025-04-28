Kia theft case: Cops seize TN trucks, arrest eight ex-employees

ANANTAPUR: The police have seized four trucks from Tamil Nadu believed to have been used to transport approximately 900 stolen car engines from Kia India’s Penukonda facility in Sri Sathya Sai district. The theft, worth over Rs 20 crore, was uncovered during a recent audit and dates back to 2020.

The case came to light after Kia representatives lodged a complaint on March 20, 2025. A special police team was formed to investigate the theft, and the probe has since remained under tight security, with authorities refraining from disclosing details. On April 16, eight individuals, all former employees of the Kia plant, were arrested in connection with the theft. They were presented before the Penukonda magistrate and remanded to custody. The arrests followed the detention of a local suspect, whose information led authorities to the remaining suspects from Tamil Nadu.

The stolen engines were allegedly transported using the seized trucks, which have now been brought to Penukonda for further investigation. The involvement of former employees has raised concerns about security lapses at the plant.

Authorities are continuing to probe the operation’s full extent, including any potential buyers or additional accomplices. So far, there has been little official communication about the case’s progress.