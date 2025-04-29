Andhra Pradesh government nod for critical works of Veligonda project

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has granted administrative approval for Rs 106.39 crore to fund critical works necessary for impounding the Nallamala Reservoir under Packages II and IV of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project.

As per GO Rt No.184 issued by the Water Resources (Projects-II) Department, the government has also ratified the allocation of additional works to existing contractors without a tender process, following the Andhra Pradesh Public Works Department (APPWD) Code guidelines.

The funds will support the completion of crucial infrastructure, including the Feeder Canal, Teegaleru Canal Head Works, and the Head Regulator of the Eastern Main Canal.

The Chief Engineer (Projects), Ongole, had proposed these works, stressing their urgency for the reservoir’s operational readiness. These tasks, earlier removed from the scope under Clause 60(C) of PS to APSS, have now been reassigned as additional works to nearby agencies.

Work orders have been issued, assigning the “Crucial Work on Feeder Canal and Teegaleru Canal Head Works” to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for Rs 53.44 crore. SCL Infratech Ltd has been entrusted with constructing the “Head Regulator of the Eastern Main Canal” at a cost of Rs 29.38 crore. Both firms are headquartered in Hyderabad.

The contracts were awarded at the 2022-23 Schedule of Rates (SoR), bypassing the regular tender process as per Para 154, Notes 6-3 and 6-4(C) of the AP PWD Code. The government’s ratification ensures the timely advancement of the project. Funds have been drawn under the Major Irrigation Head of Account, earmarked for the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project’s canals and distributaries.

The Finance Department endorsed the proposal on April 25, 2025. The Chief Engineer (Projects), Ongole, has been instructed to expedite the work and to seek explanations from officers responsible for any delays, with an action-taken report to be submitted to the government.