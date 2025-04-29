Plan to boost aerospace and defence sectors in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to strengthen the Defence and Aerospace sectors, the Andhra Pradesh Department of Industries and Commerce, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s direction, convened a crucial stakeholder meeting on Monday.

Top industry leaders from DRDO, HAL, BDL, Goa Shipyard, BrahMos, Raymond, KCP, startups, and associations like SIDB, Andhra Chambers, ALEAP, and CII participated.

Newly appointed advisors Dr Sateesh Reddy (Defence) and Dr. S. Somanath (Space) led the discussions. Dr Somanath highlighted India’s growing space opportunities and called for stronger manufacturing capabilities, citing Sriharikota’s expansion and the Centre’s goal to launch 50 satellites in five years.

Dr Reddy emphasised indigenisation amid rising Defence spending. Major General Ajay Misra noted 60% of the Defence budget serves the Army, targeting 85% indigenisation by 2032. Senior government officials also attended the session.