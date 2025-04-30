Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils book on ‘CBN leadership’

Author Satyendra, a native of Kakinada, said he got employment in an IT company because CM Naidu welcomed the IT industry to Hyderabad.
CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu
Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the book ‘CBN Way Principles of Visionary Leadership’ at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. Infolob software company Managing Director Pasalapudi Satyendra penned the book.

As Naidu turned 75, details with regard to his eduction, political background, IT policy, e-governance, reforms in education sector, steps taken to improve the growth rate, PPP model, technology in agriculture, extending aid to victims during the Budameru floods using technology, Vision 2020, Vision 2047 and other projects get a mention in the book.

Satyendra, a native of Kakinada, said he got employment in an IT company because Naidu welcomed the IT industry to Hyderabad.

