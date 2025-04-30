CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils book on ‘CBN leadership’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the book ‘CBN Way Principles of Visionary Leadership’ at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. Infolob software company Managing Director Pasalapudi Satyendra penned the book.

As Naidu turned 75, details with regard to his eduction, political background, IT policy, e-governance, reforms in education sector, steps taken to improve the growth rate, PPP model, technology in agriculture, extending aid to victims during the Budameru floods using technology, Vision 2020, Vision 2047 and other projects get a mention in the book.

Satyendra, a native of Kakinada, said he got employment in an IT company because Naidu welcomed the IT industry to Hyderabad.