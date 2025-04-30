Expose NDA government’s failures, Jagan exhorts YSRCP cadre

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the party cadre to highlight the failures of the TDP-led NDA government, and be the voice of the voiceless, besides working towards strengthening the party at grassroots.

Addressing the YSRCP district presidents at the party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government had failed on all fronts. “Education, health and agriculture sectors have been totally neglected. Corruption has been rampant, and the Red Book constitution is being implemented in the State. All sections of people are expressing dissent over the NDA’s destructive politics,” he observed.

“The anti-incumbency factor has set in within the first year of the coalition government, and people are vexed with the irrelevant policies of the NDA government. Farmers are not getting MSP for their produce. Students and other sections of society are being deprived of what they were promised by the NDA,” the former Chief Minister remarked.

Jagan said mandal committees should be constituted by the end of May, and village and municipal division committees should be formed within the next two months.