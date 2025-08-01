Annadata scheme to benefit over 2.5 lakh farmers in AP's Krishna, NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government’s flagship initiative, Annadata Sukhibhava, is set to brighten 2,54,036 farmers lives across the erstwhile Krishna district. This includes 1,34,424 farmers in Krishna and 1,19,612 in NTR districts, who will receive a financial aid of Rs 20,000 each under the combined Annadata Sukhibhava–PM-Kisan scheme.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch the scheme on August 2, releasing the first tranche of Rs 7,000 (Rs 5,000 from the State and Rs 2,000 from PM-Kisan). The support will be provided in three installments. As part of its poll promise under the Super Six initiative, the State government will contribute Rs 14,000 annually to supplement the Rs 6,000 from the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme.

Though initially announced in 2024, the scheme was delayed due to financial and technical constraints. Now, with hurdles cleared, the State government is moving ahead with its implementation after a rigorous verification process. Farmers’ eligibility was authenticated using Webland data, Aadhaar-based eKYC, and verification through Village Agriculture Assistants, Mandal Agriculture Officers, and MROs. The data was further validated by NPCI and respective banks.

A final list of eligible farmers has been circulated to village secretariats and posted at Rythu Seva Kendrams (RSKs). Krishna District Agriculture Joint Director Manohar Rao confirmed that verification is complete, with a few cases pending due to incomplete eKYC. “Grievances are being accepted to resolve rejected applications due to technical issues,” he added.

Farmers have welcomed the initiative. Katta Nageswara Rao from Arthamuru village expressed gratitude to Naidu, stating the assistance will help him purchase fertilisers and cover key agricultural expenses. With disbursements set to begin, hopes are high that the scheme will provide timely relief to farming community.