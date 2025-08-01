Bapatla Collector directs officials to gear up for immediate flood response

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali on Thursday directed officials to be fully prepared for immediate flood response and relief operations in anticipation of heavy rainfall, cyclones, and possible flooding from the Krishna River.

During a review meeting with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), the Collector emphasised the need for a comprehensive micro-level disaster management plan. He instructed officials to identify low-lying and flood-prone areas, vulnerable houses, and populations at risk. Special attention was directed toward the coastal regions of Bapatla district, which are particularly vulnerable to cyclones.

With increased rainfall in the upstream regions of the Krishna and water levels rising at dams, the Collector warned that 14 residential areas in island villages downstream could be at risk from potential releases.

Given the weakened condition of river embankments, he urged residents to remain alert. Sandbags will be deployed to reinforce vulnerable bund sections.

Officials were also directed to identify pregnant women, the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses in vulnerable areas.

Rescue boats, rehabilitation centres with a three-month supply of essentials, and food provisions for 10 days are to be arranged.

The Collector instructed that every cluster of 30 families should be assigned an official, with a mandal officer appointed for each residential cluster.