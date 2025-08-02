Andhra Pradesh RTC staff protest land lease to Lulu

VIJAYAWADA: Employees unions of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) staged a protest at the Governorpet-II bus depot in Vijayawada on Friday, expressing strong opposition to the State government’s decision to lease out the prime depot land to Lulu Group.

During a gate meeting, Employees Union (EU) zonal secretary and other leaders criticised the TDP-led NDA government, calling the land allotment ‘unfair’ and lacking transparency. The unions questioned why land valued at nearly Rs 400 crore in the open market is being leased for a Rs 160 crore project by Lulu Group.

Union leaders alleged that the five-acre plot was purchased by APSRTC in 1959 using its own funds and condemned what they termed a move to privatise public assets. They warned of intensified agitations if the government fails to revoke the lease.

“We are planning to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) and organise state-wide protests against this unilateral decision,” the union leaders said, demanding an immediate explanation from the government and cancellation of the land allotment.

The protest drew participation from various unions under a growing chorus opposing the agreement.