Rare day-off: Andhra Min Lokesh shares candid father-son moment

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, known for his packed schedule with governance and party responsibilities, took a rare day off on Saturday to attend a parent-teacher meeting with his son Devaansh.

Sharing a candid moment on the social media platform X, Lokesh wrote, “Public life keeps you on your toes, so moments like these feel even more special. His little world, his stories, and his smile make fatherhood truly magical. We are proud of you, Devaansh!”

In a recent interview, Lokesh had spoken about his childhood, recalling how his father, then and current Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was often unavailable due to his deep commitment to public service. Lokesh credited his mother for playing a pivotal role in his upbringing and education.

His decision to be present for Devaansh’s school meeting reflects a conscious attempt to maintain work-life balance, serving as a reminder for many to pause from daily commitments and make time for family.