Andhra woman dies by suicide; alleges torture by husband and in-laws

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old private college lecturer allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Sunday night, leaving behind a heart-wrenching note addressed to her younger brother. In it, she expressed sorrow over not being able to tie Rakhi this year and detailed the relentless harassment she faced at the hands of her husband and in-laws.

The deceased, Srividya, a postgraduate working at a private college in Vuyyuru town, had married Rambabu, a village surveyor from Kaluvapamula, just six months ago.

According to police, Srividya’s note accuses Rambabu of physically assaulting her under the influence of alcohol, demanding money, and routinely humiliating her—even in the presence of other women.

“He slammed my head against the bed and punched me on the back,” the note said. She also alleged that abuse began within a month of marriage and that her husband’s family members were complicit in the harassment.

"Be careful, little brother. This time, I may not be able to tie Rakhi on you," she wrote in the letter recovered by police on Monday.

Srividya urged authorities not to spare those responsible for her suffering. Based on a complaint filed by her family, Vuyyuru police have registered a case of suspicious death and taken Rambabu and his family members into custody. An investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)