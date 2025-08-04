Class 9 girl’s hair cut by unknown person in SC hostel in Andhra, inquiry ordered

ONGOLE: In a disturbing incident at the SW Government SC Girls Hostel in Chimakurthy of Prakasam district, an unknown individual cut the hair of a Class 9 student while she was asleep on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The incident came to light late on Saturday, prompting an inquiry by Social Welfare department officials.

Shocked by the act, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the hostel warden and district authorities, expressing deep concern over the safety of their daughter and other inmates. They urged the authorities to enhance security on the hostel premises.

YSRCP leader and former minister Merugu Nagarjuna visited the hostel, spoke to the girl and other inmates, and criticised the government for the lack of security measures.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Swamy directed the district Deputy Director (DD) to probe the matter. DD Lakshma Nayak visited the hostel on Sunday, questioned the warden and girls, and confirmed there was no sign of outsider involvement.

“The girl suspects a few inmates due to a recent disagreement, but they have denied involvement. The investigation is ongoing,” Nayak said, adding that adequate security arrangements are already in place.