Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra over next three days

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts over the next three days due to a cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu moving southwest.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged residents to remain alert as thunderstorms may accompany the rain.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts. Light to moderate showers are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Tirupati districts.

On Tuesday, similar weather is predicted for Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, while regions may see light to moderate rain.

On Wednesday, Palnadu, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Light to moderate rain is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyal. Jain advised the public to monitor weather alerts and remain cautious.