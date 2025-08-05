Andhra Min Lokesh promises to resolve issues plaguing teachers

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday emphasised the crucial role of teachers in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a model State for education.

During a meeting at his Undavalli residence with representatives of the Noble Teachers Association, led by former MLC AS Ramakrishna, Lokesh assured that all teacher-related concerns would be addressed through dialogue.

The association requested the inclusion of Zilla Parishad teachers in Mandal Education Officer (MEO) posts and restoration of the old pension scheme for 2003 DSC teachers. A memorandum outlining these demands was submitted to the minister.

They also appreciated the transparent teacher transfer process and the introduction of model primary schools, expressing satisfaction with the government’s efforts.

Lokesh encouraged teachers to bring their issues directly to him and committed to participating in district cluster meetings to engage with educators.

He urged teachers to foster both academic skills and moral values in students, calling on them to act as role models and help achieve exceptional results.

President Konduru Srinivasaraju, General Secretary Bonigela Haimarao and other leaders were present at the meeting.