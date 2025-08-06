Andhra Pradesh set for green workforce revolution

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the epicentre of India’s green workforce revolution as it launches the nation’s largest green-skilling initiative, aligning with India’s 500 GW renewable energy goal. The State government aims to position AP as a global hub for clean energy talent.

On August 6, 2025, Vijayawada will host ‘Empowering India’s Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as the Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy’.

This landmark event, organised by Swaniti Initiative and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), will bring together top government officials, over 250 industry leaders, and development partners to kick-start a transformative skilling programme.

Thousands of youth will be trained in solar and wind energy technologies, covering manufacturing, installation, operations, and maintenance.

With 38 GW of solar and 14 GW of wind energy potential, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a green energy production and talent export hub.