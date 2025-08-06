Andhra Pradesh set for green workforce revolution

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the epicentre of India’s green workforce revolution as it launches the nation’s largest green-skilling initiative, aligning with India’s 500 GW renewable energy goal. The State government aims to position AP as a global hub for clean energy talent.
On August 6, 2025, Vijayawada will host ‘Empowering India’s Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as the Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy’.
This landmark event, organised by Swaniti Initiative and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), will bring together top government officials, over 250 industry leaders, and development partners to kick-start a transformative skilling programme.
Thousands of youth will be trained in solar and wind energy technologies, covering manufacturing, installation, operations, and maintenance.
With 38 GW of solar and 14 GW of wind energy potential, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a green energy production and talent export hub.
The event features keynote addresses by Ministers Nara Lokesh (HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication, and Real Time Governance) and Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy), reflecting the State’s commitment to a skills-driven, sustainable economy under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision.
“This isn’t just a skilling event; it’s a mission to empower Andhra Pradesh’s youth to lead India’s green revolution,” a senior official said.
The conference includes three panel discussions with industry giants to shape a demand-driven workforce development roadmap. A Private Sector Green Skilling Taskforce will also be launched to align talent with national and global clean energy needs.
Equity and inclusion are priorities, with sessions focused on integrating tribal youth, women-led Self-Help Groups, and green micro-entrepreneurs into the renewable energy economy.
The conference outcomes will inform Andhra Pradesh’s Green Skill Development Roadmap, scaling skilling programmes, modernising training infrastructure, and building a resilient workforce.