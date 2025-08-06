Marine fish landings in Andhra Pradesh drop by 8 per cent

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded 1.75 lakh tonnes of marine fish landings in 2024, reflecting an 8% decrease compared to 2023 and a 19% drop from 2022, according to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Annual Report 2024. Kakinada district accounted for the largest share of landings at 40%, followed by Visakhapatnam with 22%.

The Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Nellore district, which became operational in June 2024, contributed 3% of the state’s major fishing harbour landings.

Among species, Indian mackerel recorded the highest landings at 32,490 tonnes, marking a 76% increase from the previous year and the highest in the last ten years.

Lesser sardines showed a marginal recovery with a 3% rise, after a sharp decline of 72% in 2023. Other significant pelagic contributors included carangids (7.9%), ribbonfish (7.7%), and clupeids (4.4%).

Among demersal resources, the dominant groups were perches (15.9%), followed closely by croakers (14.3%), silverbellies (11.2%), threadfin breams (9.4%), and catfish (5.6%). In the crustacean category, penaeid shrimps dominated landings with 70.8%, while crabs accounted for 26.9% and non-penaeid shrimps made up 1.5%. Molluscan landings were comprised of cuttlefish (56%), squids (35.4%), and octopuses (8.6%).

Lower catch in final quarter attributed to heatwaves & cyclonic disturbances

Other fishing methods included hook and line and non-motorised gears. Catch rates improved from the previous year, with single-day trawlers recording 83 kg per hour and multiday trawlers 43 kg per hour. Ring seines showed the highest catch per unit at 886 kg, followed by hook and line at 380 kg and gillnets at 156 kg. Non-motorised fishing units recorded 91 kg per unit.