Marine fish landings in Andhra Pradesh drop by 8 per cent

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh recorded 1.75 lakh tonnes of marine fish landings in 2024, reflecting an 8% decrease compared to 2023 and a 19% drop from 2022, according to the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) Annual Report 2024. Kakinada district accounted for the largest share of landings at 40%, followed by Visakhapatnam with 22%.
The Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Nellore district, which became operational in June 2024, contributed 3% of the state’s major fishing harbour landings.
Among species, Indian mackerel recorded the highest landings at 32,490 tonnes, marking a 76% increase from the previous year and the highest in the last ten years.
Lesser sardines showed a marginal recovery with a 3% rise, after a sharp decline of 72% in 2023. Other significant pelagic contributors included carangids (7.9%), ribbonfish (7.7%), and clupeids (4.4%).
Among demersal resources, the dominant groups were perches (15.9%), followed closely by croakers (14.3%), silverbellies (11.2%), threadfin breams (9.4%), and catfish (5.6%). In the crustacean category, penaeid shrimps dominated landings with 70.8%, while crabs accounted for 26.9% and non-penaeid shrimps made up 1.5%. Molluscan landings were comprised of cuttlefish (56%), squids (35.4%), and octopuses (8.6%).
Lower catch in final quarter attributed to heatwaves & cyclonic disturbances
Other fishing methods included hook and line and non-motorised gears. Catch rates improved from the previous year, with single-day trawlers recording 83 kg per hour and multiday trawlers 43 kg per hour. Ring seines showed the highest catch per unit at 886 kg, followed by hook and line at 380 kg and gillnets at 156 kg. Non-motorised fishing units recorded 91 kg per unit.
The state’s fishing fleet comprises 50% mechanised boats, 48% motorised boats, and 2% non-motorised boats. Quarterly landing data showed that the highest catch occurred in January-March at 33.3%, followed by October-December at 30.3%, April-June at 23.4%, and July-September at 17%. The lower catch in the final quarter was attributed to heatwaves and cyclonic disturbances, notably Cyclone Dana in October and Cyclone Fengal in November.
Under the leadership of Dr. Joe Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist and Head of the Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Visakhapatnam, water quality studies were conducted off the Visakhapatnam coast at three locations. The studies analysed parameters such as salinity, temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, nutrients, and chlorophyll levels.
An economic assessment of fishing operations revealed that the average operating cost of a mechanised multiday trawler in Kakinada was Rs 1.67 lakh, with a gross revenue of Rs 1.91 lakh. In Visakhapatnam, the operating cost stood at Rs 2.12 lakh, with an average revenue of Rs 2.31 lakh. For motorised single-day units in Srikakulam, the average cost ranged from Rs 24,946 to Rs 30,675, and revenue ranged from Rs 45,658 to Rs 59,242.
Non-motorised gillnets in Vizianagaram had an average cost of Rs 4,631 and revenue of Rs 9,165. The lowest operating ratio of 0.51 was observed for non-motorised gillnets, indicating higher capital productivity. A stakeholder consultation was held to discuss marine fishery trends and concerns in Andhra Pradesh. Officials shared their observations on declining catch trends, changes in species composition, and the need for policy support. The meeting brought forward suggestions to improve fisheries management and support sustainable marine livelihoods in the region.