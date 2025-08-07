Kharge appoints two APCC working presidents; BC leader Shivaji slams lack of representation

VIJAYAWADA: Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed two new working presidents for the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) with immediate effect. The announcement was made official through a press release issued by KC Venugopal, general secretary of All India Congress Committee.

The newly appointed working presidents are JD Seelam and Mastan Vali, whose appointments are seen as a strategic move to revitalise the Congress in AP.

Kharge had also appointed a new Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for APCC. The committee, headed by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore, includes 23 prominent members, including APCC president YS Sharmila, former APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, senior leaders KP Ramachandra Rao, K Raju, MM Pallam Raju, Gidugu Rudra Raju, JD Seelam, Mastan Vali, Chinta Mohan, K Bapi Raju, GV Harsha Kumar, N Tulasi Reddy, Killi Kruparani, Lingamsetty Eswara Rao, PM Kamalamma, K Sudhakar, Raketa Eliza Vunnamsetti, Kondeti Chittibabu, Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Surya Naik, Sirivella Prasad, G Usha Naidu, Ganesh Yadav and Palak Verma.

However, the composition of the PAC and the new vice-presidents had left several in the party disappointed. APCC vice-president and a prominent BC leader Kolakanukonda Shivaji has expressed strong dissatisfaction

Speaking to TNIE, Shivaji, who also aspired to become the working president of the party, lamented the absence of BC representation among the APCC working presidents, a trend he noted continued from the previous committee, where four leaders were appointed without a single BC.

Shivaji criticised the ongoing discrimination, pointing out that BCs, who make up 55% of the State’s population, remain sidelined. He warned that this approach could harm Congress’ prospects, especially as Rahul Gandhi works to empower BC communities nationwide.

Citing the nationwide BC rallying cry of “As much as we are, that much should be ours,” Shivaji accused the APCC of treating BCs with neglect, labeling it a sign of political shortsightedness.