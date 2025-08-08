APL-4 to commence in Vizag today

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season-4 is set to commence on Friday at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The opening ceremony at 5 pm will be followed by the tournament’s inaugural match between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals at 7.30 pm.

In a press briefing in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, APL Governing Council Chairman Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao announced that the current season will be organised in an expanded format, aimed at offering greater exposure and opportunities for cricketing talent across the State. The tournament, featuring seven teams and 25 matches, comprises 21 league games and four playoff matches.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who is also the APL Brand Ambassador for the current season, are slated to join the inauguration ceremony.

The participating teams, Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Royals of Rayalaseema, Simhadri Vizag Lions, Tungabhadra Warriors, Amaravati Royals, Kakinada Kings, and Bhimavaram Bulls, will play six matches during the league stage.