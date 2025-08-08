APL-4 to commence in Vizag today

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season-4 is set to commence on Friday at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The opening ceremony at 5 pm will be followed by the tournament’s inaugural match between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals at 7.30 pm.
In a press briefing in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, APL Governing Council Chairman Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao announced that the current season will be organised in an expanded format, aimed at offering greater exposure and opportunities for cricketing talent across the State. The tournament, featuring seven teams and 25 matches, comprises 21 league games and four playoff matches.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and popular actor Daggubati Venkatesh, who is also the APL Brand Ambassador for the current season, are slated to join the inauguration ceremony.
The participating teams, Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Royals of Rayalaseema, Simhadri Vizag Lions, Tungabhadra Warriors, Amaravati Royals, Kakinada Kings, and Bhimavaram Bulls, will play six matches during the league stage.
Inclusion of two under-19 players per team is mandatory, a key change this year to nurturing young talent from across the State. “Representatives and talent scouts from six IPL franchises are expected to attend the matches to identify emerging players,” Sujay Krishna revealed. To ensure greater transparency and accuracy in decision-making, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the tournament. The total prize money has also been enhanced, with the winners set to receive Rs 35 lakh and the runners-up Rs 20 lakh. Individual awards for standout performances in each match will also be presented.
“All matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports 4 (English) and Sony Sports 5 (Telugu), with digital streaming available via FanCode. Spectator entry is free, and the public can access the M-Stand through Gate 15,” he added.
The official anthem for APL Season 4, composed by Sri Charan Pakala, was released during the press meet by Andhra Cricket Association Treasurer Dandamudi Srinivas Rao. ACA COO Girish Dongre, Stadium In-Charge JKM Raju and others were present.