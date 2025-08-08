Help set up steel plant in Andhra Pradesh: TDP MPs to Union Minister

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of TDP MPs, led by Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, called on Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Thursday, and sought the support of the Centre to establish an Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) in Andhra Pradesh, iron ore allocation and slurry pipeline approval.

In a representation submitted to Kumaraswamy, the TDP MPs requested his intervention to expedite approvals for allocation of iron ore, and laying of slurry pipeline from NMDC to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) in Anakapalli to establish an ISP.

The TDP MPs urged the Union Minister to direct NMDC to finalise a long-term iron ore supply agreement with AMNS to meet the requirements of both phases of the ISP. The TDP MPs felt that these interventions will not only catalyse steel manufacturing capacity in Andhra Pradesh but also reinforce India’s vision of self-reliance in the metal sector.