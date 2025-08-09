Government to highlight Brand AP at Visakhapatnam Investors Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Though more than three months remain for Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, the State government has already begun preparations with an aim to attract huge investments and ensure its success. Officials have been directed to prepare an action plan for organising roadshows in prominent cities in India as well as abroad to showcase the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP-led NDA government, which is of the view that the previous YSRCP regime damaged Andhra Pradesh’s brand image to a great extent, is now making efforts to regain the trust of investors and taking measures to invite investors in large numbers to the summit, and convince them to invest in the State by explaining the advantages AP is having in various fields.

In fact, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to Singapore, mainly focused on restoring the faith of investors towards AP, and extended invitations to several investors to attend the summit to be held in Visakhapatnam.