Government to highlight Brand AP at Visakhapatnam Investors Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Though more than three months remain for Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, the State government has already begun preparations with an aim to attract huge investments and ensure its success. Officials have been directed to prepare an action plan for organising roadshows in prominent cities in India as well as abroad to showcase the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.
The TDP-led NDA government, which is of the view that the previous YSRCP regime damaged Andhra Pradesh’s brand image to a great extent, is now making efforts to regain the trust of investors and taking measures to invite investors in large numbers to the summit, and convince them to invest in the State by explaining the advantages AP is having in various fields.
In fact, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to Singapore, mainly focused on restoring the faith of investors towards AP, and extended invitations to several investors to attend the summit to be held in Visakhapatnam.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to coordinate with the 30th Partnership Summit of CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) met under the chairmanship of Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh recently, and instructed officials to take all the measures for conducting the event on a grand note.
After going through the powerpoint presentation given by the officials of different departments on the arrangements to be made for the summit, Lokesh said the event should be conducted in such a way that it should give a strong impression that ‘Andhra is Back’. The summit should attract investments from all corners of the globe so as to generate employment and economical growth of the State, he said.
After finalising Andhra University Grounds as the venue for Investors Summit, the Cabinet Sub-Committee decided to hold meetings to take stock of arrangements being made for the summit once in a fortnight.