CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to make AP No. 1 in delivery of speedy justice

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh the top State in delivering speedy justice. Responding to the media reports highlighting AP bagging the second place in categories such as legal aid and policing in the India Justice Report 2025, he asserted that the government will work tirelessly until it secures first place.

“My dear people of Andhra Pradesh, being second is not enough. We have moved up to rank 2 in the country in justice delivery, a remarkable milestone. But for us, that is not enough. We will continue working with full commitment until Andhra Pradesh becomes No. 1. We owe it to you,” read Naidu’s X post.

According to the India Justice Report 2025, AP ranked second in the country in key parameters, including speedy justice, robust policing, law and order maintenance, judicial performance, and legal governance. The report also noted that AP performed strongly in ensuring law and order and providing legal aid to citizens.

The ranking, based on various indicators such as public safety, policing efficiency, judicial support, and governance. While Karnataka topped the list with a score of 6.78, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6.32. Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu occupied the next places respectively.