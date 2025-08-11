Andhra Pradesh BJP cheif Madhav needs to question government on public issues: Former CM Kiran

KADAPA: “While following the coalition dharma in the State, BJP chief PVN Madhav should also raise public issues without any hesitation. If we speak too much, those in power will be offended; if we speak too little, the people will be offended. Hence, the BJP should move forward balancing both,” observed former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, while addressing a party meeting in Rayachoti on Sunday.

Kiran also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his allegations of election rigging against the BJP were baseless. He pointed out that the BJP had won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019, and questioned the logic behind Rahul’s remarks, noting that if rigging had occurred in 2024, the BJP would have won far more than 240 Lok Sabha seats.

He further criticised the Congress for its inability to address voter list irregularities in the States it rules, citing the Mahadevpura case in Karnataka.

The meeting, held on a large scale in Annamayya district headquarters, was led by Madhav, who emphasised that the BJP never discriminates on caste, religion or community, and that minorities remain safe in the BJP-ruled States. He urged Muslim minorities to come forward with confidence to join the party.

Highlighting local issues, Madhav called on BJP district, village and mandal leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots, and take the BJP flag to every doorstep, Madhav said the Narendra Modi government was committed to village-level development, providing funds for drinking water, roads, schools, streetlights, and secretariats. He urged party workers to raise awareness about Central schemes among the people, and assured that those carrying the party’s message would be duly recognised.

On regional development, the State BJP president pledged to complete the Handri-Niva Sujala Sravanthi project at the earliest, rebuild the Annamayya project damaged during the previous YSRCP regime, and establish silk marketing facilities for local weavers.

He also stressed the need for coalition government leaders to ensure basic facilities for party workers, and reiterated the BJP’s commitment to the development of Rayalaseema.