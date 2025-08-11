FMGs allege stalling of PRs despite Andhra Pradesh HC order

VIJAYAWADA: Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Andhra Pradesh have accused an officer in the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) of deliberately stalling their permanent registrations (PRs) for over 14 months, despite a High Court ruling in their favour.

Of the 1,500 FMGs in the State, about 500 who have completed internships claim that they fall under the 2002 guidelines, not the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2021 regulations, which apply only to students enrolled after November 18, 2021. They allege the APMC is wrongly applying the 2021 rules, even though NMC regulations and a June 19, 2024, notice make no distinction for Andhra Pradesh students.

The FMGs raised concerns after the NMC, in response to the State government’s appeal, clarified that FMGs must compensate for online study through extended offline courses. The NMC said complying with the AP High Court order would arbitrarily relax norms and advised the State to file a review petition on August 7. The AP High Court has issued two verdicts on FMG internships, and the APMC has filed a review petition.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Bathini Jessy Manisha, a 2016-2022 graduate from Yerevan State Medical University, Armenia, said, “The Registrar has been repeatedly claiming we studied online, but hides the fact that after a brief online period during Covid-19, we returned abroad to complete classes, clinicals and exams in offline mode. Worse, they are counting holiday periods as ‘online study duration’ to inflate the timeline and deny us registration. This is a calculated attempt, not a mistake.” Dr Manisha completed 56 months of offline study and four months online between March and September 2020. She finished her internship at Kurnool Medical College in November 2024. “I come under the 2002 regulations. The court has recognised our eligibility. Every delay costs us opportunities, mental peace and dignity,” she said.

FMGs claim the APMC has ignored explicit court orders to issue registrations, seeking extensions citing ‘lack of clarity’ just before compliance deadlines, which they see as a deliberate delay tactic.