No action in Pulivendula cases till August 13: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed police not to take any hasty action until August 13 against all accused in two cases involving YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula, amid ongoing ZPTC byelections. Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa issued interim orders, adjourning the hearing to August 13, and directing notices to complainants.

In the first case, police registered charges against YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, State general secretary Satish Kumar Reddy, and others for allegedly conducting an unauthorised rally from the YSRCP office to the police station, based on a complaint by MPDO Krishnamurthy.

YSRCP leaders petitioned to quash the case. Advocate VR Reddy Kovvuri, representing the petitioners, urged halting further action due to the election context. Public Prosecutor M Lakshminarayana stated notices would be issued under BNSS Section 35(3).

In a separate case, YSRCP leader Lingala Ramalinga Reddy, Hemadri, and about 50 others faced charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, and attempt to murder, following a complaint by TDP member Dhanunjaya alleging caste-based abuse and assault.