Andhra Pradesh district rezig: GoM invites feedback till September 2

VIJAYAWADA: A Group of Ministers (GoM), led by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, convened its first meeting at the Secretariat to discuss changes to the names and boundaries of districts, mandals and villages in Andhra Pradesh.

The panel, comprising ministers P Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, BC Janardhan Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Nadendla Manohar, and Y Satya Kumar Yadav, and senior revenue officials, aims to submit its report to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by September 15, ahead of the December 31 deadline.

It may be recalled that the GoM was constituted to address public inconveniences caused by the previous YSRCP government’s irregular district reorganisation.

To gather public input, the GoM will split into two groups to tour district headquarters on August 29 and 30, collecting representations from civic organisations and citizens. The deadline for submitting petitions is September 2, and people can submit suggestions to District Collectors immediately. The panel will also review proposals for new districts, but clarified that it will not address constituency-related matters. The panel aims to enhance administrative efficiency, public accessibility, and State revenue through its recommendations.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that the GoM will visit two tribal areas to gather feedback from tribal communities, ensuring their concerns are addressed.

During the meeting, around 15 individuals submitted petitions on district, mandal, and village names and boundaries. Former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad proposed to name either the Guntur or Palnadu district after Gurram Jashuva. Representatives from Chirala requested shifting Bapatla district’s headquarters to Chirala and naming the district after Duggirala Gopalakrishnaiah. Villagers from Murapaka in Srikakulam sought mandal headquarters status for their village, while Madicherla residents in Krishna district requested their village be reassigned to Nuzivid or Musunuru mandal from Bapulapadu.

The GoM will compile all suggestions and finalise its report to streamline AP’s administrative structure, ensuring public convenience and effective governance.